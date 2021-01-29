DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DSDVY traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.68. The stock had a trading volume of 38,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,209. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.06. DSV Panalpina A/S has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $89.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Research analysts predict that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSDVY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.