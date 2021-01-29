Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund stock. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 656,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

