Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Raised by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 318.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,401 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,053,000 after buying an additional 992,573 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 144.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,005,000 after buying an additional 473,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,303,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after buying an additional 184,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 37.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 652,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,821,000 after buying an additional 176,840 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $93.15. 38,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,318. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

