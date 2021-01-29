Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.65. 44,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,318. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.28. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.