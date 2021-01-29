Dune Network (DUN) Trading Up 379.8% Over Last Week

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. Dune Network has a total market cap of $7.85 million and $797.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dune Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dune Network has traded 379.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dune Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00049677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00125785 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00262370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00065724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00065857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00312368 BTC.

About Dune Network

Dune Network’s total supply is 453,598,214 coins and its circulating supply is 355,972,594 coins. Dune Network’s official message board is medium.com/dune-network . The official website for Dune Network is dune.network

Dune Network Coin Trading

Dune Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dune Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dune Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dune Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dune Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.