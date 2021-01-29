Dynamic (DYN) Trading Up 7.5% This Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00002268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market cap of $11.93 million and approximately $544,954.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,444.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,381.06 or 0.04009485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00390693 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.78 or 0.01178072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 81.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.25 or 0.00500073 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.83 or 0.00405968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.83 or 0.00249179 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00022107 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,269,284 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

