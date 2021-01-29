e-Gulden (EFL) Trading 8.2% Higher This Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $461.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.73 or 0.00387024 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 115.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000206 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,973,274 coins and its circulating supply is 17,150,963 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.