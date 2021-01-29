EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Trading Down 1%

EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO) shares were down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 779 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.41.

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EACO had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $57.45 million during the quarter.

EACO Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

