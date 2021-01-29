Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXP. Berenberg Bank lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $112.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $116.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.14.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $645,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,151.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,298 shares of company stock worth $11,711,978 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 819,810 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Eagle Materials by 28.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 303,173 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at $5,882,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,808,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

