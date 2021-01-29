Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EIC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.82. 4,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,118. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

There is no company description available for Eagle Point Income Co Inc

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.