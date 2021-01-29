Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Short Interest Up 955.9% in January

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 955.9% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ETST stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Earth Science Tech has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.14.
Earth Science Tech Company Profile
Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Earth Science Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earth Science Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.