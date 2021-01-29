Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Short Interest Up 955.9% in January

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 955.9% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ETST stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Earth Science Tech has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.14.

Get Earth Science Tech alerts:

Earth Science Tech Company Profile

Earth Science Tech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, and aging.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Earth Science Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earth Science Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.