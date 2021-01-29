Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $17.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

