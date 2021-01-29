Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,003.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,176,042.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,858.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

EMN opened at $99.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $110.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

