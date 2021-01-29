EasyFi (EASY) Price Reaches $6.42 on Major Exchanges

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. One EasyFi token can now be purchased for $6.42 or 0.00017191 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded up 50.6% against the U.S. dollar. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $7.65 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00046152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00116879 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00062071 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00241586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00060640 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,930.20 or 0.82787765 BTC.

EasyFi Token Profile

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,625 tokens. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

Buying and Selling EasyFi

EasyFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.