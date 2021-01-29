EasyFi (EASY) Trading Up 61.8% Over Last 7 Days

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, EasyFi has traded up 61.8% against the US dollar. One EasyFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.11 or 0.00021490 BTC on major exchanges. EasyFi has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00050306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00129569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00271886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00066645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00067066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.15 or 0.00314942 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,625 tokens. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

Buying and Selling EasyFi

EasyFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

