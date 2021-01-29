easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ESYJY stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 34,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,596. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

