easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Jan 29th, 2021


easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ESYJY stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 34,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,596. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

