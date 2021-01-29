easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

ESYJY stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 34,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,596. easyJet has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

