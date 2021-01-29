easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

ESYJY stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 34,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,596. easyJet has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

