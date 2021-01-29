easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,000 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.65% from the stock’s current price.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Liberum Capital raised easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 842 ($11.00) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 864.79 ($11.30).

Get easyJet plc (EZJ.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 731.80 ($9.56) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 807.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 659.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The firm has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -2.76.

In other easyJet plc (EZJ.L) news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.