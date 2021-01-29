Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Eaton stock opened at $118.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.79. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.