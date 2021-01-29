Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the December 31st total of 380,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE EFR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. 508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,522. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $13.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%.
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
