Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the December 31st total of 380,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE EFR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. 508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,522. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $13.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 50.4% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

