Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) is Next Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Next Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,980 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust comprises 3.2% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 127,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $713,000.

EVF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. 43,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,345. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

