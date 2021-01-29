eBoost (EBST) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $140,438.57 and $174.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00394483 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 100.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000218 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.