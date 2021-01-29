ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Trading Down 3.3%

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 24,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 45,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a market cap of $5.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM)

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.