Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.07% of Ecolab worth $41,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab stock traded down $6.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.80 and its 200-day moving average is $206.41. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.71.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

