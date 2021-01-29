ECR Minerals plc (ECR.L) (LON:ECR) Trading Up 6.6%

ECR Minerals plc (ECR.L) (LON:ECR) shot up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04). 9,659,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 21,378,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05 ($0.04).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.43. The firm has a market cap of £22.54 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50.

About ECR Minerals plc (ECR.L) (LON:ECR)

ECR Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral projects in Argentina, the Philippines, and Australia. The company has 100% interests in the Avoca, Bailieston, Creswick, Moormbool, and Timor gold projects located in Central Victoria, Australia.

