EDC Blockchain Price Hits $0.0405 on Top Exchanges (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $385,557.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,301.35 or 1.00022902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00022940 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00022564 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000229 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

