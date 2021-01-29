Eden Achieves Market Capitalization of $672,978.86 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Eden has a total market cap of $672,978.86 and approximately $7,243.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eden has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. One Eden coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00066469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.43 or 0.00825173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00048335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.87 or 0.04040903 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017459 BTC.

About Eden

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

