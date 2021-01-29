Edgeless Reaches Market Capitalization of $352,473.37 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $352,473.37 and approximately $112.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00066156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.62 or 0.00796139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00047029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.84 or 0.03982818 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017532 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.