EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.94

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.94 and traded as high as $27.80. EDP Renováveis shares last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EDP Renováveis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Societe Generale lowered EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EDP Renováveis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

