EDUCare (EKT) Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $347,737.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EDUCare has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One EDUCare token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00065593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.87 or 0.00834461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.35 or 0.04093720 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017495 BTC.

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare (EKT) is a token. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 tokens. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io

EDUCare Token Trading

