EFFORCE (WOZX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $27.34 Million

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. EFFORCE has a market cap of $47.01 million and approximately $27.34 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EFFORCE has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EFFORCE token can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00003820 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00048026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00121674 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00257271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00064762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00063468 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00033387 BTC.

About EFFORCE

EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,347,688 tokens. EFFORCE’s official message board is efforce.medium.com . EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io

EFFORCE Token Trading

