Egretia One Day Volume Tops $2.16 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Egretia token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Egretia has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $2.16 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia (CRYPTO:EGT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

