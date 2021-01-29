eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.62.

Get eHealth alerts:

NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $30.36 on Friday, reaching $47.84. 471,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $76.79. eHealth has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $152.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,339,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 59.0% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 844,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,747,000 after purchasing an additional 313,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 305.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,095,000 after purchasing an additional 258,483 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 532.1% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 164,151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,625 shares during the period.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.