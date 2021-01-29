Elastos (ELA) Market Capitalization Achieves $39.06 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Elastos has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00006662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market cap of $39.06 million and $2.86 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007573 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001754 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000222 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000253 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos (ELA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

