Electra (ECA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $961.00

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Electra has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Electra has a market capitalization of $421,544.41 and approximately $961.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Electra

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,604,506,673 coins and its circulating supply is 28,737,350,120 coins. Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation . The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

