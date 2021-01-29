Electra Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,177.00 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. Electra has a market capitalization of $397,762.32 and $2,177.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electra has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. One Electra coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,604,535,165 coins and its circulating supply is 28,737,378,612 coins. Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

