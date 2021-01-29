Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.48

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.48 and traded as high as $10.11. Electromed shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 38,480 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELMD. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $86.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 12.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMD. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Electromed during the second quarter valued at $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Electromed by 210.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

