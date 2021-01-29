Electroneum (ETN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $948,286.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Electroneum has a market cap of $56.93 million and approximately $948,286.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000225 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,230,744,791 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

