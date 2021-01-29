Electrum Dark Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $95.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $10,833.98 and $95.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Electrum Dark token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00084900 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.09 or 0.00884149 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000953 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00015905 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000217 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00031992 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Electrum Dark Token Profile

ELD is a token. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

