Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Stock Price Up 1,913.8%

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG)’s stock price was up 1,913.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 109.75 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 109.75 ($1.43). Approximately 1,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 318,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.45 ($0.07).

The firm has a market cap of £97.48 million and a P/E ratio of 7.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 51.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11.

Elegant Hotels Group Company Profile (LON:EHG)

Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Elegant Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elegant Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.