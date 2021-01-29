Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $90.17

Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.17 and traded as high as $118.40. Elementis plc (ELM.L) shares last traded at $111.00, with a volume of 1,108,808 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. The company has a market cap of £637.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.17.

Elementis plc (ELM.L) Company Profile (LON:ELM)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

