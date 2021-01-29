ELEMENTS Linked to the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Total Return Index (NYSEARCA:WMW) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ELEMENTS Linked to the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Total Return Index (NYSEARCA:WMW) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.52 and last traded at $35.52. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.85.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Total Return Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Total Return Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.