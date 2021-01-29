Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.75-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.5-28.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.60 billion.Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.75-8.40 EPS.

Shares of LLY opened at $210.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $213.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

