Elisa Oyj’s (ELMUF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ELMUF. HSBC upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Elisa Oyj stock remained flat at $$56.43 during trading on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates through Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers mobile and fixed network services. It also provides industrial IoT solutions for manufacturers, remote patient monitoring and healthcare solutions, and B2b customer support services; and online services.

