Ellaism (ELLA) Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $190,973.91 and approximately $8.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.54 or 0.04032388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00022423 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 41,299,223 coins and its circulating supply is 41,247,892 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.