Elrond ERD Price Hits $0.0195 on Top Exchanges (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Elrond ERD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond ERD has a market cap of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond ERD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00127162 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00267246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00065940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.10 or 0.00312437 BTC.

Elrond ERD Token Profile

Elrond ERD launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond ERD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond ERD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.