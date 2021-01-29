ELTCOIN Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $54,242.05 and approximately $2,248.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00064623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.47 or 0.00795312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00045512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.06 or 0.03863952 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014045 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016987 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN (CRYPTO:ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

ELTCOIN Coin Trading

