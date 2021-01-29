Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 3,125,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,411,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 380.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Embraer by 37.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Embraer by 132.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 13,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

