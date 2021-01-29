Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.99.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.04 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Emerald alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian Field purchased 13,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $53,141.29. Also, General Counsel Mitchell Gendel purchased 30,000 shares of Emerald stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 115.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Emerald by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 15,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Emerald by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 36,174 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Emerald by 66.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Emerald by 7.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEX stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $305.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.93. Emerald has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter. Emerald had a negative net margin of 402.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.