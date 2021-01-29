Emercoin (EMC) Trading Up 6.4% Over Last Week

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0923 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $52,147.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,856,898 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

